Some Sunshine North Today, Mainly Cloudy With A Snow Shower South

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is over Northern New England this morning. It will slowly shift off to the north throughout the day today. As it does so, an area of low pressure will pass well to our south, south of Long Island. This will bring us cloudy skies today, but also the chance for light snow and snow showers at any point. This will generally occur in the southern part of the state. Highs this afternoon will top out in the 20s to lower 30s. This system is still to our south tonight with cloudy skies and snow showers possible throughout the region once again. Lows will drop back to the upper single digits and teens.

That storm system will finally push to our east tomorrow. A weak disturbance, an upper-level trough, will push through the state as it does so. With that, a few snow showers possible during the day on Saturday, otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will top out in the upper 20s to low 30s. A strong area of high pressure will build to our south and west on Sunday. Lots of sunshine is expected statewide. Highs will top out in the 20s to lower 30s. We are watching a storm system that may move out of the Great Lakes region on Monday. This could bring us rain and/or snow for Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. As of now, the general consensus is an area of low pressure will move through the Great Lakes region and move through the Northeast. At this point, this storm does not look to be a big one and also looks like there will be mixing, at least in the southern half of the state. Over the last 24 hours the trend is for this system to exit the region a little earlier than previously anticipated. This makes for a mainly dry Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs on Tuesday will run in the 30s.

Today: Mainly cloudy skies with light snow possible, especially in the southern half of the state. Highs will top out in the 20s to lower 30s. Winds light out of the NE.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with snow showers. Again, mainly in the southern part of the state. Lows will fall back to the upper single digits and teens. Winds light out of the northeast.

Saturday: Cloudy skies with scattered snow showers. Highs will top out in the 20s to lower 30s. Winds north at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Lots of sunshine. Highs will run in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies, rain and snow possible late in the day and at night. Highs in the 30s.

Tuesday: Morning rain or snow possible. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will run in the 30s.

