Nonprofit launches electric vehicle charger grant program

MOUNT DESERT, Maine (WABI) - A non profit looking to achieve energy independence for Mount Desert Island has launched a grant program to fund public electric vehicle charging stations.

A Climate to Thrive will offer grants of up to $5,000 in Hancock County and Blue Hill.

Even if your organization is not in Hancock County or Blue Hill you’re encouraged to reach out as they plan to expand the program to other areas in the future.

ACTT Coordinator Beth Woolfolk says the program is important as markets continue to shift towards electric vehicles. The infrastructure needs to be in place to support those drivers.

”We’re trying to get out there for businesses and municipalities and schools to provide charging station locations for people that would be traveling to those areas or to support the community.”

A private donor is funding the grants.

Visit the ACTT website for more information and an application form.

