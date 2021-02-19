Advertisement

Mars landing team ‘awestruck’ by photo of descending rover

This is a high-resolution still image, part of a video taken by several cameras as NASA’s...
This is a high-resolution still image, part of a video taken by several cameras as NASA’s Perseverance rover touched down on Mars. A camera aboard the descent stage captured this shot.(NASA/JPL-Caltech)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The world got its first close-up look at a Mars landing on Friday, as NASA released a stunning picture of its newest rover being lowered onto the dusty red surface.

The photo was released less than 24 hours after the Perseverance rover successfully touched down near an ancient river delta, where it will search for signs of ancient life and set aside the most promising rock samples for return to Earth in a decade.

NASA equipped the spacecraft with a record 25 cameras and two microphones, many of which were turned on during Thursday’s descent.

The rover is shown in stunning detail just 6 1/2 feet (2 meters) off the ground, being lowered by cables attached to an overhead sky crane, the red dust kicked up by rocket engines. NASA promises more photos in the next few days and possibly also an audio recording of the descent.

Caption

“This is something that we’ve never seen before,” flight system engineer Aaron Stehura noted at a news conference. “It was stunning, and the team was awestruck. There’s just a feeling of victory that we were able to capture these and share it with the world.”

Chief engineer Adam Steltzner called the picture “iconic,” putting it right up there with photos of Apollo 11′s Buzz Aldrin on the moon, Saturn as seen by Voyager 1, and the Hubble Space Telescope’s “pillars of creation” shot.

A number of thumbnail images have been beamed down so far, too many to count, said Pauline Hwang, strategic mission manager for surface operations. “The team went wild” at seeing these first pictures, she said.

“We were just kind of like on cloud nine .. this weird dreamlike state, we can’t actually believe this is what we’re seeing,” she said.

The spacecraft is healthy, according to officials, after landing on a flat, safe surface in Jezero Crater with just 1 degree of tilt and relatively small rocks nearby. For now, the systems still are being checked. It will be at least a week before the rover starts driving.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest recorded coronavirus cases as released by Maine CDC
Newly recorded COVID cases in Maine jump significantly in two days
Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.
Lincoln man taken to hospital after crash in Mattamiscontis
No word at this point what led up to the crash.
UPDATE: Hope woman killed in head-on collision in Rockport
Snowplow driver David Gehrke says he's glad 5-year-old Maddox is safe after he found the boy...
Snowplow driver saves 5-year-old boy wandering streets in subzero cold
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 19
Maine CDC reports 148 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Latest News

The Boeing plane was grounded globally in March 2019, shortly after a 737 Max crashed in...
FAA will monitor 737 Max flights with satellites
People wait in near freezing temperatures to fill water bottles and coolers with water from a...
Cities slammed by winter storms face new crisis: No water
The governing body said Friday it is permitting 25% capacity at the venues to allow for social...
NCAA OKs limited fan attendance at men’s, women’s tourneys
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden declares ‘America is back’ in welcome words to allies
Influenza activity has been unusually low in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic according to...
CDC says flu activity lowest since 2005