Mainers now living in Texas talk about devastating cold

HOUSTON, Maine (WABI) -Millions in Texas are dealing with a crisis from the cold.

This week’s winter blast has overwhelmed their electric grid and residents are fighting to stay warm.

We spoke to Mainers who now live in Texas to hear what their experience has been like.

Erika LeGros, said, ”It has not been like home. We lost power at 8 am Monday. I had coworkers lose power as far back as 2 am Monday morning.”

The beginning of a week this couple did not see coming.

“We kind of knew that the weather was coming, and we, you know, typically we’re excited about it,” Erika LeGrosadded.

Colder weather like the kind Erika LeGros grew up with in Old Town.

“You know, we like the cold weather. We miss being home in Maine, so we’re really excited to start seeing like those cold temperatures come down here, and I think it’s just one of those things that you take for granted when they start talking about infrastructure and power grids.”

Her husband, Jay, has lived in Maine for years at a time but was born in Texas.

He says he remembers a similar situation about ten years ago when the cold led to the same issues.

Jay LeGros, said, “The same issues happened. Then they never fixed it. I know people don’t like to hear, but there needs to be some kind of regulation or requirement.”

They visit Maine often and have warm clothes, something a lot of people in Texas don’t own.

“We were prepared to be in a home that was 40 degrees. Even in the wintertime, they don’t even sell that kind of winter clothing.”

They caught rain in pots and pans to use to flush the toilet and made peanut butter and jelly sandwiches from their pantry after losing a lot of food.

“We were blessed because we did have some supplies left over from the hurricane. I’m not going to complain that hard because me and him are in an incredibly blessed position where it’s a minor inconvenience to toss that out and go buy more groceries. But, there are so many families in the Houston and Galveston area that they don’t have that option. You know, they lose a fridge full of food, and that’s devastating to them.”

They are checking in on their elderly neighbors and have seen their community coming together, like a local chef giving out meals.

Erika said, “There is an incredible sense of community and resiliency that lives in these people here, and I think that’s what kind of helps gets us through this disaster to the next hurricane season.”

While power is gradually being restored, there is the possibility of it going out again.

They are also faced with another storm on the way.

One big concern is boiling water - which the Texas governor has ordered seven million people there to do to be safe.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.