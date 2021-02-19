Advertisement

Mainer launches website remembering Great Ice Storm of ’98

Historic storm knocked out power to more than 1 million customers across New England
Website dedicated to the ice storm of 1998
Website dedicated to the ice storm of 1998
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLS, Maine (WMTW) - For Isaiah Mosher, the Great Ice Storm of 1998 is the weather event in which all nor’easters, squalls and downpours are measured against.

In early January 1998, a powerful ice storm caused unprecedented damage to communities across the North East United States and eastern Canada. In Maine alone, roughly 700,000 customers lost power, many for several days, with a thick coating of ice gripping trees, powerlines and practically every outdoor surface.

Mosher was a high school student when the storm hit and remembers it most for prompting what effectively became an extended Christmas break.

Inspired by news of recent winter weather and ice storms moving across the U.S., Mosher has launched a website commemorating the now-infamous ’98 storm.

“When we did get out power back, it was sort of this community event where we had people coming over to take showers at our house,” Mosher said, thinking back to how he and his neighborhood passed the time waiting for the lights to come back on.

The webpage is selling a collection of “I survived the ice storm” merchandise, with Mosher planning to use the proceeds to fund Camp Kita.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.
Lincoln man taken to hospital after crash in Mattamiscontis
Latest recorded coronavirus cases as released by Maine CDC
Newly recorded COVID cases in Maine jump significantly in two days
Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey released a statement Tuesday night.
Maine’s Attorney General warning vaccine providers not to give coronavirus vaccine to ineligible people
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 17
Maine CDC reports 106 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
No word at this point what led up to the crash.
UPDATE: Hope woman killed in head-on collision in Rockport

Latest News

Kansas woman wants to honor a sled dog that has ties to Maine
Woman from Kansas works to pay tribute to sled dog with Maine ties
Millions in Texas are dealing with a crisis from the cold.
Mainers now living in Texas talk about devastating cold
Maine will receive almost 28,000 new first doses of the coronavirus vaccine next week..
Maine’s COVID-19 vaccination allotment up next week
More spots are open at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor for eligible Mainers to get their...
Eligible for COVID-19 vaccine? Cross Center has openings