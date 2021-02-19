Maine officials monitoring Massachusetts COVID vaccine buddy system

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine health officials say they are monitoring Massachusetts’ “buddy system” for coronavirus vaccinations.

Massachusetts has launched a first in the nation experiment.

It allows anyone who accompanies a person 75 or older to a vaccine site to get a shot themselves.

The program is aimed easing access for older people who have struggled with online appointments or lack of transportation options.

It has also led to younger people soliciting seniors.

“Everybody’s looking and seeing how it’s going,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “There have been some concerns raised about whether or not it’s appropriate for somebody to go on eBay to find a person that’s 75 or older to be a buddy with. Whether there could be some sort of potential financial inducements that go along which would be appropriate. There are some concerns that have been raised, but we are watching.”

Officials have said they plan to open up vaccination eligibility to the more than 90-thousand Mainers aged 65-69 in the coming weeks.

