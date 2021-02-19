Maine increases overdose reporting to meet growing concern

Maine (WABI) - A new report estimates that 503 people in Maine died from drug overdoses in 2020.

That’s a 25% increase from 2019.

“We’re devastated by the numbers but unfortunately not surprised just because of the pandemic, isolation and disconnection,” said Zoe Brokos with Maine Recovery Advocacy Project.

Numbers from January show the trend continuing with 58 confirmed and suspected deaths. Last January there were 44.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office is now reporting monthly data on fatal and non-fatal drug overdoses.

They hope to ensure greater attention to high-risk communities.

“We know that for every fatal there are dozens of non fatal overdoses and we really lacked the strategy to find out more about that,” said Robin Carr, the Substance Use Prevention Coordinator with Bangor Public Health.

Bangor Public Health says they will use the data to continue distributing naloxone in a more deliberate manner.

Carr says from July to January they’ve reported 350 overdose reversals.

“We can be much more effective in making sure that we are getting Narcan to the places that it needs to go,” said Carr.

Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills says they’ve shifted their philosophy to treatment first and any legal matters second.

He says having a liaison to respond to overdoses separate from police has been very successful.

“We haven’t have the resources to provide the treatment and to provide that immediate response and now we have that so it’s very very exciting,” said Mills.

Groups like Maine Recovery Advocacy project will use the data to continue responding to Maine’s addiction crisis.

“If we need shift our focus or we need to redirect support or resources in a certain area of the community or the state we can do that quickly because these numbers are coming out more regularly,” said Brokos.

Brokos says it’s reassuring to see the state invest in opioid response and mental health initiatives.

“It’s really encouraging, it’s exactly what we need here to do the work on the ground,” said Brokos.

The state’s opioid response plan was updated to include new recommendations related to COVID-19.

Governor Mills’ biennial budget proposal includes an additional $7.5 million for community mental health and substance use disorder services.

