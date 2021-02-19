Maine CDC reports 148 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC reported 148 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.

One more person has died with the coronavirus, the 14th from Washington County. Total deaths in the state now stand at 656.

There have been more than 43,224 cases in Maine since the pandemic started. Of those, 34,333 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Feb. 19 (WABI)

All 16 counties reported new cases Friday.

Penobscot County has 18 new cases. Kennebec County is up 10.

Aroostook and Lincoln Counties both have five new cases.

