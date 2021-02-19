Here’s how to get Girl Scout cookies delivered to your door

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - It’s time to feed your Girl Scout cookie craving!

Whether you go for the Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, or Samoas, as most of us know them by, or Tagalongs, there’s really something for everyone.

Due to the pandemic, Girl Scouts have had to get creative in getting these sweet treats to you.

“I’m asking people online and also video chat so they can tell us what they want for cookies.”

Six-year-old Adeline Hale from Orono is reaching out to friends and family with the help of social media.

Adeline has set a goal to sell 350 boxes to help her troop fund a trip to Camp Natarswi in Millinocket.

She’s more than half way there and is hoping to help you find your new favorite.

“They’re delicious and you can get not just one kind, but you can get a lot,” said Hale.

It's Cookie Time! It's cookie season! 💚 When you buy Girl Scout Cookies, the next generation of girls get a taste of what it takes to be successful and you get a taste of a delicious American tradition. Order up! https://bit.ly/gsmecookies Posted by Girl Scouts of Maine on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Getting cookies to your door is easier now than ever.

Each Girl Scout has a direct sale link they can send out via email so folks can order online.

“People can order actually directly, pay up front this year, and then when the cookies come in, the girls can just drop them on the doorstep. It’ll be completely, 100% contactless,” said Laura Genese, Marketing and Communications Director for Girl Scouts of Maine.

“It runs for three months so people can buy cookies now through April 30th.”

“If you don’t know a Girl Scout to purchase them from, you can go to our website, GirlScoutsofMaine.org. You can put in your zip code and it will bring up a troop finder to find a troop near you that’s selling online, and you can order directly from them,” explained Genese.

New this year ? The Toast-Yay! This toast-shaped cookie is full of French toast flavor.

“It is delicious! It’s tastes like a little bit like Cinnamon Toast Crunch” said Genese. “It’s been really popular with those who have already ordered it.”

No matter how what cookie you try this year or how many boxes you buy, the mission of Girl Scouts remains the same.

These girls will be able to have experiences and learn all year long since 100% of the proceeds of the cookies stays in Maine.

“It’s important for people to remember that when you’re buying these cookies, you’re not just having cookies, you’re supporting your local community. You’re supporting their education and it empowers them,” said Genese.

This is not a drill: Girl Scout Cookies shipping nationwide! 🚨⚡️ Support your local Girl Scout troops, selling in new,... Posted by Girl Scouts on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.