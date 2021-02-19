Advertisement

Healthy Acadia raises awareness of the dangers of underage drinking

Pat's Pizza partners with Healthy Acadia to tackle underage drinking.
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - A new partnership aims to end underage drinking in Washington County.

Healthy Acadia and Pat’s Pizza in Machias have started a new public awareness campaign called “Parents who Host, Lose the Most.”

You can find these stickers on pizza boxes from Pat’s.

The hope is to start a conversation with families about underage drinking and the dangers it can cause.

”And it’s key message is to remind parents and other adults that it’s unsafe, unhealthy, and illegal to provide alcohol to underage youth. According to the Maine integrated youth health survey in 2019, nearly one in four high school students in Washington County reported consuming alcohol within the preceding 30 days,” said Katie Sell with Healthy Acadia.

You can learn more about the campaign at healthyacadia.org.

