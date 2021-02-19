Gardiner Federal Credit Union fills lobby with hearts as part of campaign to end hunger

GARDINER, Maine (WABI) -The Gardiner Federal Credit Union is in the final week of their Hearts for Ending Hunger campaign.

It began at the start of the month.

A dollar donation gets you a paper heart to post in the credit union.

So far the lobby is filled with more than 400 hearts.

Some spell out the names of businesses or individuals.

Every dollar donated can be stretched to $8 of food for area families in need.

GFCU’s Marketing Coordinator Kelly Marie says the community always steps up to help out.

”It’s never been more important probably. It’s here, in your heart. There are so many families even those who have never had problems with food insecurity before that have been needing help this past year.”

The campaign is part of the larger Maine Credit Union campaign for ending hunger.

That has raised more than 10-million dollars since 1990.

If you’re not near the Gardiner Federal Credit Union, check with your local credit union to see what charity programs they offer.

