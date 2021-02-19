Advertisement

Gardiner Federal Credit Union fills lobby with hearts as part of campaign to end hunger

Every dollar donated can be stretched to $8 of food for area families in need
Gardiner Area Federal Credit Union
Gardiner Area Federal Credit Union(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDINER, Maine (WABI) -The Gardiner Federal Credit Union is in the final week of their Hearts for Ending Hunger campaign.

It began at the start of the month.

A dollar donation gets you a paper heart to post in the credit union.

So far the lobby is filled with more than 400 hearts.

Some spell out the names of businesses or individuals.

Every dollar donated can be stretched to $8 of food for area families in need.

GFCU’s Marketing Coordinator Kelly Marie says the community always steps up to help out.

”It’s never been more important probably. It’s here, in your heart. There are so many families even those who have never had problems with food insecurity before that have been needing help this past year.”

The campaign is part of the larger Maine Credit Union campaign for ending hunger.

That has raised more than 10-million dollars since 1990.

If you’re not near the Gardiner Federal Credit Union, check with your local credit union to see what charity programs they offer.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latest recorded coronavirus cases as released by Maine CDC
Newly recorded COVID cases in Maine jump significantly in two days
Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.
Lincoln man taken to hospital after crash in Mattamiscontis
No word at this point what led up to the crash.
UPDATE: Hope woman killed in head-on collision in Rockport
Snowplow driver David Gehrke says he's glad 5-year-old Maddox is safe after he found the boy...
Snowplow driver saves 5-year-old boy wandering streets in subzero cold
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 19
Maine CDC reports 148 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Latest News

Jeffrey d'Amboise had his windshield damaged from ice on another car.
Brewer man urging people to clean off cars after ice damages his windshield
For the first time in years, Waterville Public Works says they have more sand and salt than...
Waterville still has more than half of sand, salt supply for season
St. John's Church alters Ash Wednesday traditions.
Bangor church alters Ash Wednesday traditions amid pandemic
School bus
Police in Old Town hope external cameras on school buses will keep kids safer