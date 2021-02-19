Ellsworth mother arrested after baby left in car

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) -An Ellsworth woman is in jail tonight on $5,000 bail after police say they found her baby left in her car Thursday night.

The baby was taken to the hospital to be treated for hypothermia and frost bite.

32-year-old Ashley Bragg is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, domestic violence reckless conduct and assault.

In a news release, Ellsworth police say they say were called to the Surry Road for a missing one-year-old after a relative reported the baby was gone.

They do not know how long the child had been missing.

When they got there, they found the baby in its parents vehicle in a child seat.

They say Bragg showed up moments later.

No word on the baby’s condition. We do know DHHS is investigating.

Bragg made her first court appearance Friday afternoon.

She’ll be back in April.

