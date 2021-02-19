Advertisement

Brewer business moving to Bangor Mall, owner says

The owner of G-Force Adventure Center has to close his doors, but says this is the start of something new.
The owner of the G-Force Adventure Center is moving to the Bangor Mall.
The owner of the G-Force Adventure Center is moving to the Bangor Mall.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BREWER/BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A business in brewer that brings family fun is moving on.

The owner of G-Force Adventure Center has to close his doors, but this is the start of something new.

“I’m in this business because I love selling smiles. It’s really sad when I can’t do that,” CEO of G-Force Adventure Center, Brian Plavnick said.

Plavnick says he has created a space that makes people happy.

G-Force Adventure Center employee, Brayden Moses, explained, “Glad that we can provide enjoyment to the kid’s enjoyment for everyone really, it doesn’t matter how old you are, people find something to do here they like it.”

That mission surrounds G-Force Adventure Center in Brewer.

You could only imagine what went through owner Brian Plavnick’s mind when he got the news, he couldn’t stay in the space on location on Wilson Street anymore.

Plavnick said, “My first thought was the kids, our customers, and making them upset. My landlord is great. He had an offer from another company to come in here at a much higher rate. I understood.”

Plavnick said he was given time to figure out his next move.

“You really got to think through the problem, you know to get out of the problem,” Plavnick explained.

G Force Adventure Center may be packing up, but the adventure had just begun.

“Bangor Mall. They were willing to work with us and we were pretty excited about it.”

Plavnick said they’re moving to the Bangor Mall. The setup will be different.

“Things that we currently do are going to be much better,” Plavnick explained.

While Bangor Mall officials aren’t confirming the move to TV5, Plavnick said he’s excited.

“It was a hidden gem it happened. Things happen for a reason. I always believe that,” Plavnick said.

The owner says the last day at the Brewer location is on Sunday.

We don’t know when G-Force Adventures will open in its new spot.

You can follow their Facebook for updates.

If you want more information about the business, head to visit their website.

G-Force will be closing the Brewer location on February 21st , BUT WE ARE OPEN for Now. We are Moving to a New...

Posted by G-Force Adventures featuring G-Force Laser Tag on Friday, January 29, 2021

