Brewer business moving to Bangor Mall, owner says

BREWER/BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A business in brewer that brings family fun is moving on.

The owner of G-Force Adventure Center has to close his doors, but this is the start of something new.

“I’m in this business because I love selling smiles. It’s really sad when I can’t do that,” CEO of G-Force Adventure Center, Brian Plavnick said.

Plavnick says he has created a space that makes people happy.

G-Force Adventure Center employee, Brayden Moses, explained, “Glad that we can provide enjoyment to the kid’s enjoyment for everyone really, it doesn’t matter how old you are, people find something to do here they like it.”

That mission surrounds G-Force Adventure Center in Brewer.

You could only imagine what went through owner Brian Plavnick’s mind when he got the news, he couldn’t stay in the space on location on Wilson Street anymore.

Plavnick said, “My first thought was the kids, our customers, and making them upset. My landlord is great. He had an offer from another company to come in here at a much higher rate. I understood.”

Plavnick said he was given time to figure out his next move.

“You really got to think through the problem, you know to get out of the problem,” Plavnick explained.

G Force Adventure Center may be packing up, but the adventure had just begun.

“Bangor Mall. They were willing to work with us and we were pretty excited about it.”

Plavnick said they’re moving to the Bangor Mall. The setup will be different.

“Things that we currently do are going to be much better,” Plavnick explained.

While Bangor Mall officials aren’t confirming the move to TV5, Plavnick said he’s excited.

“It was a hidden gem it happened. Things happen for a reason. I always believe that,” Plavnick said.

The owner says the last day at the Brewer location is on Sunday.

We don’t know when G-Force Adventures will open in its new spot.

