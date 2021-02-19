Advertisement

Bangor Parks and Rec holding Under the Sea Dinner

It’s safe alternative to the traditional Father-Daughter dance and Mother-Son dance that draws hundreds to the Cross Center.
Bangor Parks and Rec is inviting you to grab a bite Under the Sea...
Bangor Parks and Rec is inviting you to grab a bite Under the Sea...(WEAU)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 2:50 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Parks and Rec is inviting you to grab a bite Under the Sea...

Next Saturday the 27th they are hosting an “Under the Sea Dinner” at Season’s Restaurant.

It’s safe alternative to the traditional Father-Daughter dance and Mother-Son dance that draws hundreds to the Cross Center.

Everything will be done within all CDC guidelines.

Semi-formal attire is encouraged.

There will be a meal, music and a trivia game with a prize.

It’s for students grades K through 7 accompanied by an adult.

“It’s going to be incredible,” said Tim Baude. “We’re gonna have a photographer there so it’s gonna have a lot of the same feel of seeing them they’re dressed up enjoying their time together whether it’s from doing a mother-son, a father-daughter, a mother-daughter whatever, it is it’s going to be incredible. And some people are coming with mom and dad’s and their child or children.”

It’s 35 dollars for Bangor residents, 40 for non - that’s for 1 adult and 1 child.

It’s 12 dollars for an additional child and the party size limit is 4 people.

They say they will work to accommodate all requests with staggered seating sessions all evening.

You have to register by the 25th, there’s a link to do just that here.

