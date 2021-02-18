Advertisement

Waterville still has more than half of sand, salt supply for season

By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) -For the first time in years, Waterville Public Works says they have more sand and salt than ever this far into the season.

We spoke to their director about the planning that goes into two back-to-back storms.

He says they are still cleaning up from the mess left from Tuesday’s storm, and they’re getting ready for more snow in a couple of days.

He says dealing with the storms during school vacation is really helpful as is a supply like this, an experienced staff, and a little help from the public.

”We’re so lucky here with our crew. They’re so experienced. I don’t even know, you know, how to describe how appreciative I am of them. We’ve got plenty of material. We’d love to have it sitting there for next year, but we’re in good shape. It’s always helpful to remind people when and if we have parking bans downtown, and of course we have from December 1st until the end of April, we have no parking on the street from midnight to six,” said Matt Skehan, Waterville Public Works Director.

There is a parking ban again Wednesday night.

You can keep an eye on the city’s Facebook and website for updates on parking bans.

