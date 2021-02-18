Update: Woman killed in head-on collision in Rockport

ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - A female driver has died due to injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision in Rockport Wednesday night.

The name of the woman has not yet been released.

She was one of three people transported to the hospital after crash in Rockport along Route 17 near Rocky Pond.

The male passenger in her vehicle was still being evaluated at last report but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The driver of the other vehicle was released following an evaluation.

No word at this point what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.