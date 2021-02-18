Advertisement

UMaine athletics excited to offer hope for a great athletic future with new facilities

$110 million renovation and expansion plan for UMaine athletic facilities
Major Day for Black Bear fans
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The master plan released today by UMaine on a $110 million renovation and expansion plan for UMaine athletic facilities.

All of this made possible through the Harold Alfond Foundation’s support for the University as a whole with $90 million towards athletics.

The black bears will see some drastic changes for every sport. Upgrades to Alfond Stadium, Alfond Arena, and the fieldhouse. But, significant changes for UMaine basketball will be getting a new arena and moving games back on campus. UMaine soccer who have never had a turf stadium to call their own. Softball who will be getting turf and lights. Track and field will move indoors in a new state-of-the-art dome space. The project will take 10 to 12 years and they plan to start work on the soccer, field hockey, and softball stadiums in the summer of 2022.

“You know it’s part excitement, part relief but more than anything it’s just a very fulfilling feeling that we have made the step. People have Had a very emotional response to this. A very very emotional response to the plans,” says UMaine director of athletics Ken Ralph, “Thank you to the Herald Alfond foundation for believing in University of Maine, believing in University of Maine leadership, and making an investment in the future, not just in the University, but in the state of Maine, and the state of Maine’s people. We always thought we could find a way to give our students what they deserve. To find ways to engage with our community that we haven’t been able to do for many many years. When you have a state flagship institution, you should take on that burden, and move forward with it in a positive way. This is going to pay dividends far beyond what we are going to see and wins and losses on the field.”

They still need to raise at least 20 million dollars to complete all the projects. It’s part of the challenge grant the Alfond foundation set up to donate the 90 million.

