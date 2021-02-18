Advertisement

UMaine Athletic director outlines plan of progression for new athletic facilities over next decade

10-12 years for project, hopeful to be started summer of 2022.
First look and timeline for new athletic facilities
First look and timeline for new athletic facilities
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The master plan released today by UMaine on a $110 million dollar renovation and expansion plan for UMaine athletic facilities.

UMaine Athletics full description of new facilities

UMaine director of athletics Ken Ralph outlined the timeline and spoke about the move from Cross Center for the Black Bears basketball teams.

“We are hopefully starting in summer of 2022 with the three fields for soccer field hockey and softball. Three desperate needs for us,” says UMaine director of athletics Ken Raph, “Then we are going to be moving through facilities to include the dome spaces, the multipurpose building, and then the hockey facility. Not sure it’s going to be 10 to 12 years I have a feeling that the timeline is going to be accelerated.”

The basketball teams are in a contract to hold their games at Cross Center until March 2023. But Ken expects it will take longer than that to build the new basketball arena on campus.

All facility renderings can be found here

“We will probably end up extending our existing relationship with Cross Insurance Center in the short term. Once this agreement is finished we will go to an annual when year agreement until we are able to play here,” says Ralph, “It’s a 16-month construction timeline on the basketball facility, or multiple purpose facility. Once you see the shovel in the ground, you can add about a year and a half, and will be in there.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries reported.
Fire destroys garage at Hampden-Hermon Town Line
Maine showing less than 100 newly recorded coronavirus cases, first time for double digits...
New coronavirus case count in Maine less than 100 for first time in three months
Another case of the U.K. variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Maine.
Second case of U.K. COVID-19 variant found in Maine
Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey released a statement Tuesday night.
Maine’s Attorney General warning vaccine providers not to give coronavirus vaccine to ineligible people
Maine State House
Governor Mills directs state offices to close due to impending weather

Latest News

UMaine coaches feel new facilities will mean a lot to their programs
UMaine coaches feel new facilities will drastically change their programs
Major Day for Black Bear fans
UMaine athletics excited to offer hope for a great athletic future with new facilities
Leeman trying to follow mom's footprints on basketball court
Leeman trying to follow in mom’s footsteps through mom’s coaching
Maeve Carroll to play 5th season
UMaine women’s basketball starter Carroll to return for 5th season