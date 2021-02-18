UMaine Athletic director outlines plan of progression for new athletic facilities over next decade

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The master plan released today by UMaine on a $110 million dollar renovation and expansion plan for UMaine athletic facilities.

UMaine director of athletics Ken Ralph outlined the timeline and spoke about the move from Cross Center for the Black Bears basketball teams.

“We are hopefully starting in summer of 2022 with the three fields for soccer field hockey and softball. Three desperate needs for us,” says UMaine director of athletics Ken Raph, “Then we are going to be moving through facilities to include the dome spaces, the multipurpose building, and then the hockey facility. Not sure it’s going to be 10 to 12 years I have a feeling that the timeline is going to be accelerated.”

The basketball teams are in a contract to hold their games at Cross Center until March 2023. But Ken expects it will take longer than that to build the new basketball arena on campus.

“We will probably end up extending our existing relationship with Cross Insurance Center in the short term. Once this agreement is finished we will go to an annual when year agreement until we are able to play here,” says Ralph, “It’s a 16-month construction timeline on the basketball facility, or multiple purpose facility. Once you see the shovel in the ground, you can add about a year and a half, and will be in there.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.