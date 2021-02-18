Three people injured in head-on collision in Rockport

ROCKPORT, Maine (PEN BAY PILOT) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a head one crash in Rockport Wednesday night.

According to Pen Bay Pilot, it happened on Route 17 near Rocky Pond.

Two vehicles were involved.

One driver had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to the newspaper.

The three victims all taken to the hospital with varying degrees of injuries.

No names were released.

No word at this point what led up to the crash.

