‘This ruling is unacceptable’: Maine Bishop frustrated by limits on church gatherings

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Bishop Robert Deeley of the Portland Diocese says Gov. Janet Mills’ new executive order concerning gathering limits for churches and houses of worship doesn’t do enough and won’t change things for most churches in Maine.

The new limits allow five people per 1,000 square feet of space or a total of 50 people, whichever is greater. Deeley says that of Maine’s 141 Catholic churches, fewer than 10 will be allowed to welcome more people inside than under the previous strict cap of 50.

“This ruling is unacceptable and does nothing to provide relief to our parishes and parishioners. Many Maine Catholics who were frustrated by the previous limits are now perplexed and upset. The governor must reconsider this and go to a percentage model. Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut and other states have been and continue to be at 50% capacity for worship services. Over 30 states have no capacity restrictions for worship. We have asked for even 25%, but the governor’s office will not engage in a discussion on why that makes sense. This ruling, though sold as an ‘expansion,’ provides no real advance for the vast majority of the state.”

The Diocese says more than 20,000 Masses have been held in Maine churches since June 2020 with COVID-19 protocols in place and that no outbreaks have been traced to those churches in that time. Deeley added that in many cases, the church has enforced stricter guidelines than those required by the state. He also says Catholic schools have offered full-time, in-person learning.

Lent began on Wednesday, a very important time of year for the church and Christians, leading up to the celebration of Easter.

“To watch as Catholics are stopped from entering some of our churches, with capacities over 1,000, because they are the 51st and 52nd person is not right, particularly during Lent,” said Deeley. “The commitment of the faithful and our parish staff members to ensure safety at Masses has been heroic, and our worship spaces are large enough to allow us to safely accommodate more people. Not having daily and weekly access to the Eucharist, the very presence of Christ, has been a great hardship for thousands of Maine Catholics, particularly when our neighboring states are allowed to provide this opportunity. Our parishioners have suffered enough. We ask that the governor consider the mental and spiritual needs of Mainers, in addition to her other considerations.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.