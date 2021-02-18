Sea Dogs announce 2021 schedule, first game to be played at Hadlock on May 4

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Sea Dogs are set to return to Hadlock Field for the first time since 2019 after Major League Baseball announced a 120-game schedule on Thursday.

The Sea Dogs will open the season at home on May 4 against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

The start of the season is later than usual, with games usually beginning in early April.

Team officials are also working with the state of Maine to finalize a plan to allow fans inside the stadium at a reduced capacity.

“Receiving our 2021 schedule is very exciting as it is a big step forward as we prepare for the return of baseball at Hadlock Field,” stated Sea Dogs President and General Manager Geoff Iacuessa in a news release. “The most important thing in 2021 will be the health and safety of our fans, players, and staff.

The Sea Dogs will play games Tuesday through Sunday, with Monday serving as a travel day or off day.

