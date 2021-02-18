Portland Expo to be used as mass vaccination site starting in early March

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Northern Light Health plans to open Portland’s first mass vaccination site at the Expo building next month.

It will be the second mass vaccination site in Cumberland County, joining the MaineHealth clinic at Scarborough Downs.

Appointments will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning on March 2, officials from Northern Light said in a press release. New appointments will be released every Monday, officials said, with some also being released on Wednesdays.

People who are eligible for a vaccine will need to register by going to Northern Light’s website or calling 207-204-8551. Right now, vaccines are only available to people 70 and older.

