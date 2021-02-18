Advertisement

Newly recorded COVID cases in Maine jump significantly in two days

221 new cases on Thursday according to Maine CDC, 92 on Tuesday
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Latest recorded coronavirus cases as released by Maine CDC
Latest recorded coronavirus cases as released by Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine more than doubling in the last two days.

The Maine CDC is Reporting 221 new cases of COVID-19 in our state. On Tuesday, that number was just 92.

Another person from Cumberland County died with the virus. There were three recorded deaths in that county on Wednesday.

Total deaths now stand at 655.

There are 43,090 cases in Maine since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, 34,239 are confirmed.

25 patients with COVID-19 are in critical care at hospitals around the state. 9 are on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

County by county breakdown of current coronavirus cases recorded by Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of current coronavirus cases recorded by Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Penobscot County with 26 new cases.

Kennebec County recording 15.

Nine of Maine’s counties showing just single digit increases.

Franklin and Piscataquis counties have no new cases, according to the Maine CDC.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey released a statement Tuesday night.
Maine’s Attorney General warning vaccine providers not to give coronavirus vaccine to ineligible people
Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.
Lincoln man taken to hospital after crash in Mattamiscontis
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 17
Maine CDC reports 106 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Governor Mills makes her first visit to the vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center
Governor Mills extends State of Civil Emergency
A rendering of the improvements planned for Harold Alfond Sports Stadium
UMaine gives first look at athletic facility upgrades

Latest News

File photo
First-time unemployment claims drop for sixth-straight week in Maine
In a 6-1 vote Wednesday night, Androscoggin County Commissioners rejected a controversial...
Androscoggin County Commissioners reject resolution challenging mask mandate
Bishop Robert Deeley (File)
‘This ruling is unacceptable’: Maine Bishop frustrated by limits on church gatherings
3 new national scenic byways designated in Maine