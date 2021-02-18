Newly recorded COVID cases in Maine jump significantly in two days

Latest recorded coronavirus cases as released by Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine more than doubling in the last two days.

The Maine CDC is Reporting 221 new cases of COVID-19 in our state. On Tuesday, that number was just 92.

Another person from Cumberland County died with the virus. There were three recorded deaths in that county on Wednesday.

Total deaths now stand at 655.

There are 43,090 cases in Maine since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, 34,239 are confirmed.

25 patients with COVID-19 are in critical care at hospitals around the state. 9 are on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

County by county breakdown of current coronavirus cases recorded by Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Penobscot County with 26 new cases.

Kennebec County recording 15.

Nine of Maine’s counties showing just single digit increases.

Franklin and Piscataquis counties have no new cases, according to the Maine CDC.

