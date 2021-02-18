New bipartisan bill aimed at protecting firefighters

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABI) -Senator Susan Collins is among a group of senators sponsoring new bipartisan bill to protect firefighters.

The Protecting Firefighters from Adverse Substances, PFAS, Act, is about protecting them from these harmful chemicals.

PFAS are known as forever chemicals because they don’t break down naturally.

Under the act, FEMA would work with other agencies like the EPA and the U.S. Fire Administration to put together educational resources.

It’s to protect firefighters, emergency response personnel, and the communities they serve from exposure to PFAS.

It would include ways to prevent and reduce exposure to the chemicals from firefighting foams and protective gear.

