Mostly Cloudy, with Some Light Snow Friday & Saturday, Mainly South

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A bubble of high pressure centered over Northern New England will continue to keep the precipitation associated with a storm moving off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline this evening mainly south of our area tonight and tomorrow morning. Southern parts of Maine will be clipped by the storm later tonight, with some light snow, but areas north of Augusta will likely remain dry tonight and tomorrow morning. Later tomorrow afternoon through Saturday an upper-level disturbance slowly crossing New England will likely trigger some more snow showers across Maine, with once again the bulk of the snow showers falling across the southern parts of the state. Snowfall accumulations through Saturday will likely range from 1 to 3″ over southern and parts of coastal Maine, with the rest of the state seeing 2″ or less, with most towns likely seeing less than 1″. The temperatures the next couple of days will continue to run just a bit below normal, with highs running in the 20s to near 30° both tomorrow and Saturday.

A ridge of high pressure will bring Maine and the rest of New England bright and chilly conditions Sunday. Another storm sliding east across the country might bring some steadier snow and mixed precipitation to Maine later Monday into Tuesday. At this point in time, it appears the storm will be rapidly intensifying Tuesday morning, but likely a little too far to our east and north to bring a major snowfall to most of Maine. If the storm develops more quickly Monday significant snow, mixed precipitation and wind could impact our area, so stay tuned to the WABI First Alert Forecast Center for updates on the storm expected early next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, a little light snow possible late well south of Bangor, with a light northeast breeze and low temps in the single numbers north and teens south.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, some light snow possible, mainly south, with a northeast breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the 20s to near 30.

Saturday: Variably cloudy, snow showers possible and cold, with a northerly breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the mid-20s to near freezing.

Monday: Increasing clouds, with light snow possible later in the day and high temps in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday: Morning snow and rain possible, with high temps in the 30s.

