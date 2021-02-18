More than 1M could be coming to City of Bangor to help the homeless

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More than $1M is headed to Bangor to help the homeless population.

This was talked about in a Bangor City Committee meeting on Wednesday.

According to the City of Bangor’s committee meeting agenda, “There are three (3) grants in the total amount of $1,035,914 to provide Shelter Plus Care Rental Assistance to qualified individuals and families to live in Bangor and other communities in Penobscot County.”

If passed by a full council vote, the money could go towards the Shelter Plus Care Program.

It helps provide housing and other services to the homeless.

Councilor Sarah Nichols said the city receives this kind of help on a regular basis, but with winter here, it comes at the right time.

Councilor Nichols said, ”It’s crucial to make sure that we are able to get people housed and people safe and a situation that gives them all the supports they need so they can stay housed and have a successful outcome in the end.”

The money will come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The money will come in three grants starting April 1st and ending November 30th, 2022.

For more information, head to the city’s website.

