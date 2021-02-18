Advertisement

Mills to deliver a virtual ‘state of the budget’ address

Mill’s remarks will be shown on TV on Maine Public as well as streamed online on Feb. 23.(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine Gov. Janet Mills says she’s going to deliver a virtual “state of the budget” address that’ll include a salute to residents and businesses who’re fighting to slow the pandemic.

Mill’s remarks will be shown on TV on Maine Public as well as streamed online on Feb. 23 in lieu of a traditional address to a joint session of the Legislature.

Mills said she’ll use the speech to honor those who’ve lost their lives during the pandemic, discuss the impact of the health crisis on the state, and share her vision for economic recovery.

