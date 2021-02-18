Maine’s COVID-19 vaccination allotment up next week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine will receive almost 28,000 new first doses of the coronavirus vaccine next week...

Dr. Nirav Shah with the Maine CDC said that exact number is 27,740.

That is 3,510 more than last week.

Looking at last week’s numbers, it would appear more like a 5-thousand dose increase, but it isn’t.

That’s because starting next week the U.S. CDC will change the way it counts doses.

It used to be a vial of the Pfizer vaccine officially contained 5 doses, but there was actually enough for a 6th shot.

“The allocation numbers that are that are coming into states, and that we will be reporting out will officially reflect the presence of that sixth dose, in effect, this makes explicit what was previously implicit,” said Shah. “It will be the same number and type of vials, but there will just be a recognition of this sixth dose.”

The change is for the Moderna vaccine, too.

Moderna vials that contained 10 doses also had enough for an 11th.

None, the less - still more doses are coming to Maine.

