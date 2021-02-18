Advertisement

Maine GOP State Committee members condemn Sen. Collins impeachment conviction vote

Sen. Collins discusses impeachment vote, Republican party
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Dozens of members of the Maine Republican Party’s state committee have signed a letter sent to Sen. Susan Collins condemning her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial.

The letter, posted to the party’s Facebook page on Wednesday evening, has 38 signatories - roughly half of the 80-member State Committee. Signatories include Maine GOP Chairwoman Demi Kouzounas and new Vice Chair Shane Reitze.

“We appreciate all the work you do that improves the lives of hard-working Mainers from all political parties,” the statement reads. “But we cannot, and will not, be silent in the wake of this vote.”

The letter says committee members talked with Sen. Collins before the impeachment trial and expressed concerns about the constitutionality of the proceedings, given that Trump is no longer in office.

“We have now set a precedent that we fear will undermine the foundation of our country and could greatly diminish our status and integrity into the future,” it reads.

