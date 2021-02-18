Advertisement

Maine broke record for overdose deaths during pandemic year

The state averaged 42 overdose deaths per month in 2020
(CBS)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Drug overdose deaths in Maine have appeared to increase during the first month of the year after a record-setting 2020.

The Office of the Attorney General and the Office of Chief Medical Examiner said Thursday they have shifted to reporting overdose deaths by month to provide more information to the public about the state’s drug crisis.

The offices said there were 29 confirmed and 29 suspected overdose deaths in January, an apparent increase from 44 confirmed deaths in January 2020.

The state averaged 42 overdose deaths per month in 2020.

The heavy toll in January 2021 appeared to show a continuation of a surge in overdose deaths last year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.
Lincoln man taken to hospital after crash in Mattamiscontis
Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey released a statement Tuesday night.
Maine’s Attorney General warning vaccine providers not to give coronavirus vaccine to ineligible people
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 17
Maine CDC reports 106 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Latest recorded coronavirus cases as released by Maine CDC
Newly recorded COVID cases in Maine jump significantly in two days
Governor Mills makes her first visit to the vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center
Governor Mills extends State of Civil Emergency

Latest News

Push for To Go alcoholic drinks to continue in Maine
Committee approves bill that would extend to-go alcohol sales in Maine
No one was hurt when a chunk of ice flew off the roof of a van in Brewer Wednesday evening and...
Flying ice smashes Maine driver’s windshield
File photo
First-time unemployment claims drop for sixth-straight week in Maine
In a 6-1 vote Wednesday night, Androscoggin County Commissioners rejected a controversial...
Androscoggin County Commissioners reject resolution challenging mask mandate