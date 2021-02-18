Advertisement

Lincoln man taken to hospital after crash in Mattamiscontis

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MATTAMISCONTIS, Maine (WABI) - Police say a Lincoln man was taken by helicopter to a Bangor hospital after a crash in Mattamiscontis on Wednesday.

Police said the 24-year-old was driving on Mattamiscontis Road when the car went off the road.

We’re told the car went airborne and then hit a pole.

Police told TV5 the man was partially ejected out of the car and pinned underneath it.

We don’t know the man’s name or his condition.

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.

Police said they were assisted on the scene by Lincoln fire and ambulance as well as Howland fire and ambulance.

