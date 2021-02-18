Advertisement

Lawmakers propose bill to separate prosecutorial districts in Downeast Maine

It would split Washington and Hancock counties into two separate districts with their own District Attorneys.
Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Feb. 18, 2021
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A public hearing was held today for a bill to separate the prosecutorial districts in Downeast Maine.

Republican Will Tuell of East Machias is sponsoring the bill.

He says the prosecutorial districts haven’t been restructured in nearly 35 years to reflect the population change.

”There’s a population imbalance between Hancock and Washington. Hancock has about 60,000 people and Washington has about 30, and those populations have their own uniqueness to them,” said Tuell.

A Washington County Commissioner says they want a D.A. that understands the needs of their community.

If passed, this would be completed before the 2022 election - when the new District Attorney’s would be elected.

