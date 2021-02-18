Increasing Clouds Today, Light Snow Possible Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure over New England will provide the state with a dry afternoon. We’re looking at mostly sunny skies to start the day, however, the general theme will be increasing clouds across the region. Highs will top out a little below average in the 20s for much of the state. This area of high pressure slowly works off to the north and east throughout the night. Lows will fall back to the single digits north, teens south.

An area of low pressure will pass to our south on Friday. This system will be a little too far south to give us any appreciable snowfall. There will likely be some light snow in the southern half of the state Friday and Friday night. At this point, we’re only looking at scattered coatings to an inch of two, highest totals near and along the coast. Highs on Friday will top out in the 20s. That storm system will push to our north and east on Saturday, a weak disturbance will push through the state as it does so. With that, a few snow showers possible during the morning on Saturday, otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will top out in the upper 20s to low 30s. A strong area of high pressure will move in to our south and west on Sunday. Lots of sunshine is expected statewide. Highs will top out in the 20s to lower 30s. We are watching a storm system that may move out of the Great Lakes region on Monday. This may bring us rain and/or snow for Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning.

Today: Mostly sunny skies to start, increasing clouds throughout the day. Highs will top out in the 20s for much of the state. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy skies. Lows will fall back to the single digits north, teens south. Wins light and variable.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy skies with light snow, especially in the southern half of the state. Lows will drop back to the single digits and teens. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

Saturday: A few morning snow showers, otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday: Lots of sunshine. Highs will run in the 20s to lower 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies, rain and snow possible late in the day and at highs. Highs in the 30s.

