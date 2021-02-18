Advertisement

Gas prices could see jump due to extreme cold

By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WABI) -Analysts are predicting a spike in gas prices thanks to the extreme cold sweeping the country.

GasBuddy.com says motorists should brace themselves for higher gas prices in the days ahead.

They say it’s due to millions of barrels of refining capacity offline because of the extreme cold in the south.

GasBuddy predicts prices jumping 10-20 cents per gallon over the next two weeks.

They believe the increase in prices will largely impact the southern states near the offline refineries, but they say it could go up the east coast.

