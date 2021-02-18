Advertisement

Flying ice smashes Maine driver’s windshield

No one was hurt when ice flew off the roof of a van in Brewer Wednesday night.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WMTW) - No one was hurt when a chunk of ice flew off the roof of a van in Brewer Wednesday evening and smashed the windshield of another car.

Police said it happened just after 6 p.m. on North Main Street near the North Brewer Shopping Center. Officers said it was an important reminder to everyone to clear the snow and ice from their vehicles.

The Maine legislative council will discuss a proposed bill on Thursday that would make it law to clear all snow and ice from vehicles, including the roof. Current law only requires drivers to clear snow and ice from their windshield and side windows.

Posted by Brewer Police Department on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

