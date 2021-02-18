Advertisement

First-time unemployment claims drop for sixth-straight week in Maine

File photo
File photo(WRDW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Initial or reopened claims for state unemployment fell for a sixth-straight week. That matches the longest period of decline since the pandemic started in Maine.

According to the Maine Department of Labor, about 2,000 first-time claims were filed the week ending February 13th. Another 450 initial claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

Continued claims for state unemployment dropped by 900 to roughly 17,000. Another 13,300 weekly certifications were filed for PUA, an increase of about 200.

Maine unemployment figures for week ending Feb. 13
Maine unemployment figures for week ending Feb. 13(WABI)

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey released a statement Tuesday night.
Maine’s Attorney General warning vaccine providers not to give coronavirus vaccine to ineligible people
Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.
Lincoln man taken to hospital after crash in Mattamiscontis
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 17
Maine CDC reports 106 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Governor Mills makes her first visit to the vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center
Governor Mills extends State of Civil Emergency
A rendering of the improvements planned for Harold Alfond Sports Stadium
UMaine gives first look at athletic facility upgrades

Latest News

In a 6-1 vote Wednesday night, Androscoggin County Commissioners rejected a controversial...
Androscoggin County Commissioners reject resolution challenging mask mandate
Latest recorded coronavirus cases as released by Maine CDC
Newly recorded COVID cases in Maine jump significantly in two days
Bishop Robert Deeley (File)
‘This ruling is unacceptable’: Maine Bishop frustrated by limits on church gatherings
3 new national scenic byways designated in Maine