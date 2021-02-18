First-time unemployment claims drop for sixth-straight week in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Initial or reopened claims for state unemployment fell for a sixth-straight week. That matches the longest period of decline since the pandemic started in Maine.

According to the Maine Department of Labor, about 2,000 first-time claims were filed the week ending February 13th. Another 450 initial claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

Continued claims for state unemployment dropped by 900 to roughly 17,000. Another 13,300 weekly certifications were filed for PUA, an increase of about 200.

Maine unemployment figures for week ending Feb. 13 (WABI)

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.