Eligible for COVID-19 vaccine? Cross Center has openings

Availability for next few clinics as of Thursday afternoon.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More spots are open at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor for eligible Mainers to get their coronavirus vaccination.

That was the message from Dr. Nirav Shah during Thursday’s CDC briefing.

Shah said that he had talked with Northern Light Health officials.

They told him they have empty slots at clinics for the next few days.

“If you are 70, and over, and going to Bangor is available to you, please know that there are openings available,” said Shah. “And you can schedule your appointment for COVID-19 vaccination now. You do not need to be a patient of Northern Light Health Care in order to receive a vaccine at the Cross Insurance Center.”

You can call 204-8551 for an appointment.

Or sign up here.

