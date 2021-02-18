Advertisement

Controversial statue in Augusta to be removed

Kennebec County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to remove the Melville Fuller statue from county property.
Melville Fuller statue sits outside Kennebec County Courthouse.
Melville Fuller statue sits outside Kennebec County Courthouse.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -A controversial statue in Augusta will be removed.

According to the Kennebec Journal, Kennebec County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to remove the Melville Fuller statue from county property.

The statue of the Augusta native sits outside the courthouse.

Last year, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court asked county officials to consider removing it.

Fuller was the Chief Justice of the U-S Supreme Court for the 1896 Plessy vs. Ferguson decision.

That decision is known for its separate but equal doctrine which allowed for segregation.

No decision has been made on what will happed to the statue.

