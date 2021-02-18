Advertisement

Committee approves bill that would extend to-go alcohol sales in Maine

The bill still needs to be approved by the full legislature.
Push for To Go alcoholic drinks to continue in Maine
By WABI News Desk
Feb. 18, 2021
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Maine’s bars and restaurants may be a step closer to recovering some lost revenue from the pandemic thanks to a bill that recently cleared a legislative committee.

The Veterans and Legal Affairs committee approved the bill that would extend the ability for Maine’s bars and restaurants to sell to-go alcohol, like pre-mixed cocktails, through September 10, 2022.

