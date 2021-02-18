Committee approves bill that would extend to-go alcohol sales in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Maine’s bars and restaurants may be a step closer to recovering some lost revenue from the pandemic thanks to a bill that recently cleared a legislative committee.

The Veterans and Legal Affairs committee approved the bill that would extend the ability for Maine’s bars and restaurants to sell to-go alcohol, like pre-mixed cocktails, through September 10, 2022.

The bill still needs to be approved by the full legislature.

