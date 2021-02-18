Advertisement

Collins: Maine GOP should focus on elections, not rebuke

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Republican Sen. Susan Collins is suggesting the state party learn from her success instead of attacking her for voting to convict former President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection.

More than three dozen members of the Maine GOP’s executive committee wrote a letter to “condemn in the strongest possible terms” her vote.

Collins, one of seven Republicans to vote to convict Trump, wrote in response that she upheld her constitutional duty and noted that she was reelected at a time when her party has struggled in Maine.

She said now is time to focus on winning elections in a state where Democrats control the Legislature and governorship.

