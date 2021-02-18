Advertisement

Campaign to end sale of all flavored tobacco products in Maine wants support from City of Bangor

The campaign is called “Flavors Hook Kids Maine.”
A group of Mainers has kicked off a campaign to end the sale of all flavored tobacco products...
A group of Mainers has kicked off a campaign to end the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Maine
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A campaign that aims to end the sale of flavored tobacco products in Maine wants the support of Bangor City Councilors and the City’s Public Health Department.

The campaign is called “Flavors Hook Kids Maine.”

Officials want to have Bangor’s Public Health and Community Services Department logo and name listed as a partner in their mission.

Some councilors talked about the campaign during a city committee meeting on Wednesday evening.

The matter will be decided on in a full council meeting.

For more information, head to the city’s website.

