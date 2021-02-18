Advertisement

Bucksport’s Alamo Theatre turns 105

A write up from opening night said a large and enthusiastic audience attended the opening performance!
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Bucksport’s Alamo Theatre turned the ripe old age of 105 Thursday..

Back on February 20th, 1916 the theatre held an event that even got some coverage in the Bangor Daily News.

The story said a large and enthusiastic audience attended the opening performance!

Currently, the building on Main Street is home of the movie theatre and the Northeast Historic Film archives.

The folks at the theatre take pride in the fact they are still around.

“We’ve been sort of an anchor that has watched so much change happened in this town, and it’s always this big healthy building and just stood here, and watched our town grow. Today I researched the pandemic from 1918 to see that movie theaters were, we were closed during the pandemic. This is our second pandemic. This ain’t nothing!>

Just as it was more than 100 years ago, theatre is currently closed due to this pandemic, too - but has been kept going by community support in membership fees.

They have made some upgrades and when the time comes say they will reopen better than ever.

Happy Birthday!

