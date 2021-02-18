Brewer man urging people to clean off cars after ice damages his windshield

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Brewer Police Department is reminding people to clean all of the ice and snow off the tops of their cars

This comes after this week’s snow quickly turned to ice.

Jeffrey d’Amboise in Brewer had his windshield damaged after a chunk of ice flew off another car.

He says it happened on North Main Street near the North Brewer Shopping Center.

”This could’ve been a tragedy had somebody been sitting in my passenger side as the inside of the car is full of shattered glass. So, again don’t be neglectful, don’t be lazy, don’t be in a hurry, take the time to do it - you could save somebody’s life,” said d’Amboise.

d’Amboise says he’s not sure the driver of the other car even knows it happened.

Maine law doesn’t require you to remove the snow and ice from your roof, only the windshield and side mirrors.

A legislative committee is considering a bill that would extend that law to include the roof, as well as the rest of the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.