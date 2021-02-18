Advertisement

Androscoggin County Commissioners reject resolution challenging mask mandate

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - In a 6-1 vote Wednesday night, Androscoggin County Commissioners rejected a controversial anti-mask resolution during a virtual meeting.

Commissioner Isaiah Lary of Wales brought forward the proposal which claimed Gov. Janet Mills’ executive orders during the pandemic are unconstitutional, particularly the requirement of face coverings in public settings.

Although health care experts overwhelmingly agree masks are effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19, Lary’s resolution questioned the effectiveness of masks in preventing the spread of illness.

It stated, in part, “all citizens, businesses and visitors of Androscoggin County are free to wear or not wear masks or other similar devices, and to peaceably assemble for religious or secular reasons.”

Wednesday’s meeting came a week after Lary released a revised resolution which stated, “no county official shall enforce a Pandemic Order or Pan- demic Rule, including mask mandates, against any citizen or business of, or visitor to, Androscoggin County.”

Roughly 80 people watched the meeting over Zoom, many expressing support for Lary’s resolution.

The defeat of the resolution comes after a recall effort was announced in an effort to remove Lary from office along with commissioners Brian Ames and John Michael.

Kiernan Majerus-Collins, spokesman for the recall effort, says they will continue to try and remove Lary from office however they will not do so for Ames and Michael because of their votes rejecting Lary’s proposal.

Two weeks ago, people crowded into a meeting of the Androscoggin County Commission, many without masks, to speak in favor of the proposal.

Afterward, Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey sent a letter reminding commissioners state mask requirements must be enforced.

