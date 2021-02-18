Advertisement

3 new national scenic byways designated in Maine

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STACYVILLE, Maine (AP) - The federal government has designated three new National Scenic Byways in Maine in an attempt to draw tourism dollars.

The U.S.’s “America’s Byways” program has designated dozens of roads over the years to try to encourage visitors and economic activity.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins said the new Maine designations include Katahdin Woods and Waters Scenic Byway in northern Maine, St. John Valley Cultural/Fish River Scenic Byway in northeastern Maine and Bold Coast Scenic Byway in Down East Maine.

Collins said Wednesday the designations “will help to spur much-needed economic activity and encourage more people to experience the beauty throughout our state.” Collins encouraged the U.S. Department of Transportation to support the designations.

Maine is also home to three other National Scenic Byways and the Acadia All-American Road.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey released a statement Tuesday night.
Maine’s Attorney General warning vaccine providers not to give coronavirus vaccine to ineligible people
Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.
Lincoln man taken to hospital after crash in Mattamiscontis
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 17
Maine CDC reports 106 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Governor Mills makes her first visit to the vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center
Governor Mills extends State of Civil Emergency
A rendering of the improvements planned for Harold Alfond Sports Stadium
UMaine gives first look at athletic facility upgrades

Latest News

3 new national scenic byways designated in Maine
No word at this point what led up to the crash.
Update: Woman killed in head-on collision in Rockport
Mill’s remarks will be shown on TV on Maine Public as well as streamed online on Feb. 23.
Mills to deliver a virtual ‘state of the budget’ address
A group of Mainers has kicked off a campaign to end the sale of all flavored tobacco products...
Campaign to end sale of all flavored tobacco products in Maine wants support from City of Bangor