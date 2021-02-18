Advertisement

2 Dallas officers shot and wounded while responding to call

A police department statement says the two were shot Thursday morning and taken to a hospital...
A police department statement says the two were shot Thursday morning and taken to a hospital in stable condition.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas police chief says two officers have been shot and wounded while responding to a shooting call in a residential neighborhood.

A police department statement says the two were shot Thursday morning and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Dallas Chief Eddie Garcia says both are expected to recover.

He said the officers were met with gunfire as soon as they arrived on the scene.

He says the search for the suspect is ongoing, but they believe the suspect is still in the area.

Garcia didn’t say what happened to prompt the call that brought the officers to the scene or describe the shooting suspect.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.
Lincoln man taken to hospital after crash in Mattamiscontis
Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey released a statement Tuesday night.
Maine’s Attorney General warning vaccine providers not to give coronavirus vaccine to ineligible people
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 17
Maine CDC reports 106 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Latest recorded coronavirus cases as released by Maine CDC
Newly recorded COVID cases in Maine jump significantly in two days
Governor Mills makes her first visit to the vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center
Governor Mills extends State of Civil Emergency

Latest News

North Carolina deputies help rescue a baby owl.
North Carolina deputies help rescue baby owl
FILE - In this Friday, March 27, 2020 file photo, William Samuels delivers caskets to the...
US life expectancy drops a year in pandemic, most since WWII
FILE - Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to then-President Donald Trump, speaks during a...
Ivanka Trump tells Rubio she won’t run for his Senate seat
Sea Dogs announce 2021 schedule, first game to be played at Hadlock on May 4