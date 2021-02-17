UMaine women’s basketball starter Carroll to return for 5th season

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine women’s basketball starting forward Maeve Carroll will use the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility to return to play for the Black Bears next year. She will pursue grad school. The past two seasons she’s averaged about 11 and a half points and 5 and a half rebounds per game.

“Maeve is solid. Teams have to decide how they are going to guard her. If they are going to double her or if they are going to front her. That’s tough,” says UMaine head coach Amy Vachon, “If you double her, she’s a great passer, and can find the open shooter. And if you front her, again you’re leaving other people open. So, she creates a lot of offensive opportunities for us. That is critical.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.