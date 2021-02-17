Advertisement

UMaine women’s basketball starter Carroll to return for 5th season

“She creates a lot of offensive opportunities for us.”
Maeve Carroll to play 5th season
Maeve Carroll to play 5th season
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine women’s basketball starting forward Maeve Carroll will use the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility to return to play for the Black Bears next year. She will pursue grad school. The past two seasons she’s averaged about 11 and a half points and 5 and a half rebounds per game.

“Maeve is solid. Teams have to decide how they are going to guard her. If they are going to double her or if they are going to front her. That’s tough,” says UMaine head coach Amy Vachon, “If you double her, she’s a great passer, and can find the open shooter. And if you front her, again you’re leaving other people open. So, she creates a lot of offensive opportunities for us. That is critical.”

