UMaine gives first look at athletic facility upgrades

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine is sharing an early look at some of the athletic facility upgrades planned in Orono during the coming years.

Early Wednesday morning, UMaine released two renderings: one, of plans to upgrade Harold Alfond Sports Stadium, the other of a brand new soccer stadium.

The new UMaine Soccer Stadium, a priority project of the Athletics Facilities Master Plan (University of Maine)

A $90 million gift from the Harold Alfond Foundation is making all of this possible. It’s part of a larger $240 million investment by the Foundation into the University of Maine System.

“Together over the next several years, we will be building top flight facilities, venues, and stadiums to benefit our student-athletes and the overall UMaine student experience, and to be a model of inclusion and accessibility for the community and the state,” University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said in an email to alumni.

She said UMaine is prioritizing equity on many fronts in the facilities plan.

A presentation of the full UMaine Athletics Facilities Master Plan is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on goblackbears.com.

