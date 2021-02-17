Advertisement

Officials say COVID-19 vaccinations not yet cause of Maine cases dropping

Dr. James Jarvis says gatherings and travel around the holidays drove up Maine’s numbers, but impact starting to fade.
Is the coronavirus vaccination the reason for Maine’s dropping case counts?
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
According to Northern Light Health officials - not yet - and it could be awhile before it is.

Dr. James Jarvis says gatherings and travel around the holidays drove up Maine’s numbers.

He says Thanksgiving resulted in spikes in Northern Maine.

Christmas and New Year’s drove up numbers in the southern part of the state, but the impact is now starting to fade.

Jarvis tells TV5 in order for a population to build up immunity to an illness, you would normally need 50% to be vaccinated.

With COVID-19, the number is even higher.

“We really need to approach at least 65, maybe 75% or 80% of the population to be vaccinated to have the strongest effect in protecting those who either cannot or will not be vaccinated,” said Jarvis. “And so, that’s really what we’re talking about, and of course, we’re a long ways away from that, with only about 250,000 Mainers being vaccinated to date.”

Jarvis believes the arrival of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will have a big impact on Maine and the rest of the country.

He thinks that could come by the end of March.

