New pod gives Cross Center capacity for 5K daily vaccinations

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health officials say they are now capable of vaccinating up to five thousand people a a day at the Cross Insurance Center.

Dr. James Jarvis says Northern Light opened a second pod at the Bangor location this week.

The Cross Center has 1,600 people scheduled to be vaccinated Thursday.

They anticipate even more after some people missed their Tuesday appointment because of the weather.

We asked if the efficiency at the Cross Center has led to higher numbers of vaccines being allocated to Northern Light.

“So, we have seen a significant increase in those allocations, whether that coincides with our success or not, that you’ll have to ask Dr. Shah and the Maine CDC about that,” said Jarvis. “But, it is looking good. For next week alone, we’ve increased from three days a week to four days, so for next week, we’ll be vaccinating on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday.”

Last Saturday, Governor Mills and Dr. Shah visited the facility.

Because of its success, the state has asked Northern Light to help set up future mass vaccination locations.

