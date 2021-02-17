Advertisement

New pod gives Cross Center capacity for 5K daily vaccinations

The Cross Center has 1,600 people scheduled to be vaccinated Thursday.
Northern Light Health officials say they are now capable of vaccinating up to five thousand...
Northern Light Health officials say they are now capable of vaccinating up to five thousand people a a day at the Cross Insurance Center.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health officials say they are now capable of vaccinating up to five thousand people a a day at the Cross Insurance Center.

Dr. James Jarvis says Northern Light opened a second pod at the Bangor location this week.

The Cross Center has 1,600 people scheduled to be vaccinated Thursday.

They anticipate even more after some people missed their Tuesday appointment because of the weather.

We asked if the efficiency at the Cross Center has led to higher numbers of vaccines being allocated to Northern Light.

“So, we have seen a significant increase in those allocations, whether that coincides with our success or not, that you’ll have to ask Dr. Shah and the Maine CDC about that,” said Jarvis. “But, it is looking good. For next week alone, we’ve increased from three days a week to four days, so for next week, we’ll be vaccinating on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday.”

Last Saturday, Governor Mills and Dr. Shah visited the facility.

Because of its success, the state has asked Northern Light to help set up future mass vaccination locations.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries reported.
Fire destroys garage at Hampden-Hermon Town Line
Maine showing less than 100 newly recorded coronavirus cases, first time for double digits...
New coronavirus case count in Maine less than 100 for first time in three months
Another case of the U.K. variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Maine.
Second case of U.K. COVID-19 variant found in Maine
Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey released a statement Tuesday night.
Maine’s Attorney General warning vaccine providers not to give coronavirus vaccine to ineligible people
Maine State House
Governor Mills directs state offices to close due to impending weather

Latest News

Governor Mills makes her first visit to the vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center
Governor Mills extends State of Civil Emergency
Camp Capella in Dedham is ramping up for their biggest fundraiser of the year.
Camp Capella Polar Dip approaching
Is the coronavirus vaccination the reason for Maine’s dropping case counts?
Officials say COVID-19 vaccinations not yet cause of Maine cases dropping
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Feb. 17
Maine CDC reports 106 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths